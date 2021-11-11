CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High School Class of 2015 will be holding its six-year reunion after not being able to hold its five-year meeting last year due to COVID-19.
The reunion will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Ravenous Brewing Company, 10 Industrial Highway, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Contact Sara Laboissonniere or Caitlyn Pratt, caitimayyy@gmail.com, for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.