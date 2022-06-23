CUMBERLAND – A Circus Dynamics performance on Wednesday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., will kick off the Summer Reading program at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
The free event is for children of all ages. Join the Library on the front lawn for an evening of juggling, balloons and bubbles with Maurice and Acacia from Circus Dynamics.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit upon during the performance. The blanket helps families with social distancing and keeping everyone safe.
The Children’s Room staff will be handing out the Summer Reading Program brochures and will be available to answer questions about their online tracking program called ReadSquared. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities and the Children’s Room has planned many activities that incorporate this theme into the Summer Reading Program.
The Children’s Room will also be taking food donations for the Northern RI Food Pantry at the kick-off event. Items should be non-perishable such as canned food, peanut butter and pasta.
The Friends of the Cumberland Library are sponsoring this performance. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to the Community Room with a limited number of attendees due to space.
Call 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
