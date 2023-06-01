CUMBERLAND – Growing up in Cumberland, becoming friends in high school and both going into a medical career, Michelle Bessette and Laura Canavan, both 34, came back together in Cumberland to open their own med spa, Citrine Aesthetics.
The official opening of the spa was April 16, and it’s located on 25 Lambert Ave., Suite 2, off Mendon Road.
“My husband and I bought the building two years ago,” Bessette said, who still works per diem at Miriam Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital. “And during that time I was taking courses for aesthetics. I was working up in Massachusetts at a med spa. I was starting to get into this field.”
Bessette said she wanted to open a med spa but couldn’t do it herself, as she is a registered nurse, not a nurse practitioner. So she decided to reach out to her friend, Canavan, a nurse practitioner at Kent Hospital, and Canavan was on board.
“We’re two days apart,” Canavan said about their November birthdays. “Citrine is our birthstone and that’s how we came up with the name. Well, Michelle did.”
Citrine is a yellow variety of quartz and is said to encourage fresh beginnings and prosperity.
They offer aesthetics as well as wellness. For aesthetics they offer botox, fillers, lip injections and have just started micro-needling.
For wellness they offer IV vitamin infusions that they say help with anti-aging, recovery, sports performances, hangover cures, immunity, etc. They also have injections for burning fat and losing weight.
The main goal of this business is to customize each customer’s experience, Canavan said, treating the patient as a whole instead of just symptoms. And the patient has as much to say about the treatment as Bessette and Canavan.
“I think we do offer a variety of treatments, so potentially more dynamic than other med spas,” Canavan said. “It’s not just aesthetics, but it’s also wellness.”
They are currently open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., by appointment only. To book an appointment or find out more, call 401-347-6529.
