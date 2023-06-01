Citrine Aesthetics
The owners of Citrine Aesthetics med spa, Laura Canavan, aesthetic nurse practitioner, left, and Michelle Bessette, certified nurse injector and registered nurse.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

CUMBERLAND – Growing up in Cumberland, becoming friends in high school and both going into a medical career, Michelle Bessette and Laura Canavan, both 34, came back together in Cumberland to open their own med spa, Citrine Aesthetics.

The official opening of the spa was April 16, and it’s located on 25 Lambert Ave., Suite 2, off Mendon Road.

