Laura Dion, of Cumberland, earned president’s list honors for the fall semester at Western New England University, where she is a junior studying forensic biology/computer forensics. She also earned CCC Fall Academic All-Conference Team for field hockey.
Laurel Houle, Gabrielle Railey and Gretchen Gilbert, all of Cumberland, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Vermont.
Cumberland students Adam Bertherman, Christina Cilli, Emily Lambrou, Kasey Papineau, Tye Skeldon and Evan Turgeon have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Stonehill College.
Sydney Maziarz, Lauren Racine, Zachary Sousa and Camryn Thompson, all of Lincoln, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Stonehill College.
Meaghan Fisher, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Plymouth State University.
Eliza Costa, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Plymouth State University.
Paul Barry and Casey Mckenna, both of Cumberland, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Lasell University.
Ariana Pare, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Bob Jones University.
Noah Nunez, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Coastal Carolina University.
Caroline Bucacci, of Lincoln, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Providence College.
Morgan Watson, of Cumberland, has been named to both the 2021 spring and fall dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she is majoring in chemical engineering.
Sarah E. Lanzi, of Cumberland, was placed on the president's list at Florida Southern College for the fall semester.
