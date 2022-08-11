Victoria Jakubiak of Cumberland has been named to the fall and spring semester dean's lists at the University of New Hampshire. She is majoring in psychology.
Cormac Sullivan of Cumberland has been named to the president's list for the spring semester at Dean College.
Bill Xia of Cumberland has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Tufts University.
Cumberland students Gabrielle Riendeau, Micholas Kelley and Sarah Keough have been named to the spring semester dean's list at MCPHS University.
Aiden A. Pike, Henley Ballou, and Emma E. Tziachris, all of Cumberland, were named to the spring semester dean's list at Clark University.
Laura Dion and Ella Dupont, both of Cumberland, have been named to the spring semester president's list at Western New England University.
Kyle O'Hern of Lincoln has been named to the spring semester president's list at Western New England University.
Cumberland students Abigail Free, Colby Reilly, Ryan Larson and Mikaela Rose have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Western New England University.
Shannon Fogarty of Cumberland has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Emmanuel College.
Jordan Da Cruz of Lincoln has been name to the spring semester dean's list at Emmanuel College.
Mackenzie Vallely of Cumberland has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Saint Anselm College.
Vanessa Krause of Lincoln has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Saint Anselm College.
Olivia Pires of Cumberland, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Endicott College.
The following local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Roger Williams University. From Cumberland: Morgan Felice, Alec Lavallee, Finn Paris, Allison Rivard, Hannah Leonard, Jenna Bowerfind, Matthew Pichette, Emily Bennett, Emma Morin, Savannah Patterson, Emily Soares. From Lincoln: Nadia Yanez, Jacob Young.
Springfield College has named Cumberland students Kaitlyn D'Abrosca, Alli Mowry and Corey Bourassa to the spring semester dean's list.
Stefan Minyayluk of Lincoln has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Springfield College.
