Ashley Dunn, of Cumberland, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Tyler Provost, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Assumption University.
Lisa Ortiz and Trinity Pickering, both of Lincoln, and Casey McKenna, of Cumberland, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Lasell University.
The following students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Stonehill College. From Cumberland: Adam Bertherman, Christina Cilli, Hannah Davis of Cumberland, Emily Lambrou, Tye Skeldon, Keeleigh Enos, Evan Turgeon, Emily Gomez. From Lincoln: Sydney Maziarz and Joelle Mitri.
Rebecca Barrett and Marissa Barrett, of Cumberland, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Johnson & Wales University.
Corey Bourassa and Kaitlyn D'Abrosca, both of Cumberland, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Springfield College
Stefan Minyayluk, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Springfield College.
Kenneth Bennett, of Cumberland, and Hailey Oliver, of Lincoln, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Nichols College.
Rohan Menon, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Lehigh University.
Max Iwuc, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Marquette University.
Elpitha Pitliangas, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Cumberland students Michelle Carbone, Ryan Sanford and Erial Martin have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Heather Bliss, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Nazareth College.
