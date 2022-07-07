Alessandra Amin, of Cumberland, was awarded a doctorate of philosophy in art history at UCLA on June 9 and will be in residence as a fellow at Columbia University in New York City this fall.
Jacqueline Carroll, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean's list at New England Law, Boston, for the just-concluded spring semester.
Jacob Matthew Devoe, of Lincoln, has been named to Husson University's honors list for the spring semester.
Kyle O'Hern, of Lincoln, has been awarded the Mechanical Engineering Department Award for Outstanding Senior at the 2022 College of Engineering Senior Awards Ceremony at Western New England University. He was also welcomed into Tau Beta Pi National Honor Society.
Rebecca and Marissa Barrett of Cumberland have been named to the dean’s list at Johnson & Wales University for the spring semester.
Katherine Elizabeth Aubin Hoyle, of Lincoln, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Husson University.
James Haupt, of Cumberland, graduated cum laude with a double major bachelor of arts degree in chemistry and physics from the University of New Hampshire. He is a 2016 graduate of Cumberland High School.
Julia Carletti and Alexandra Pina, both of Cumberland, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Max Iwuc of Cumberland has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Marquette University.
Jacqueline Carroll, of Cumberland, a 2016 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of Rhode Island has completed her second year at New England Law, Boston and has been named to the dean's list for the spring semeste.
