Jack Charbonneau, of Lincoln, received a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He received the Air Force ROTC Distinguished Graduate award and will attend pilot school.
Laura Dion, of Cumberland, has received the Excellence in Forensic Biology Award at Western New England University.
Jordan McBride, of Cumberland, graduated magna cum laude from Providence College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with a minor in music. He earned dean’s list in all eight semesters, served on student congress, played in the PC Jazz Band, and served on the academic advisory board. He was awarded the R.I. Society of Certified Public Accountants Award and will pursue his MBA at Providence College.
Zachary N. Russell, a graduate of Lincoln High School, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in cultural and historic preservation with a minor in sociology/anthropology and film during Salve Regina University’s commencement on May 21.
Andrew Bauer, son of Judy Chrusciel and James Bauer, graduated with an MBA from Harvard University on May 27. He is a graduate of CHS and earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He accepted a job with Bain and Company in New York City.
Adam Zangari, of Lincoln, a journalism major at URI’s Harrington School of Communication and Media, graduated summa cum laude and earned the URI President’s Award in Journalism. He is a 2019 graduate of Lincoln High School.
Emma Morin, of Cumberland, a forensic science major and criminal justice minor, graduated from Roger Williams University and will attend Boston University for a Master of Science in biomedical forensic sciences. Morin was a member of the Honors Program and Forensic Science Club. She is an alumna of Blackstone Valley Prep High School.
Dominick Passanante, of Cumberland, was inducted into the national financial management honor society at Quinnipiac University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.