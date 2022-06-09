Casey McKenna, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Lasell University.
Ainsley Keating, of Cumberland, graduated magna cum laude from Saint Michael's College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Shea Bessette, of Cumberland, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
Matthew James Kenney, of Cumberland, was awarded a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in May.
Kathleen Maya, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Nazareth College.
Ben Weggeland, of Lincoln, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Bucknell University.
Gretchen Gilbert, Laurel Houle and Gabrielle Railey, all of Cumberland, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Vermont.
Paul Barry, of Cumberland, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Lasell University. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training.
Domenica DaCosta, of Lincoln, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Dominican University. She is also a member of the women's lacrosse team.
