Alexandra Jukubiak, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall and winter semester dean’s lists at Nova Southeastern University. She was also named to the All-Academic Women’s Cross Country Team.
Victoria Jakubiak, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the fall semester. Victoria is majoring in psychology.
Ronald H. Alexander, a 2015 graduate of Cumberland High School, has graduated from West Virginia University with his Ph.D. in chemical engineering. He has accepted a job offer with Exxon Mobil in Houston, Texas.
Jack Robert Ryan of Lincoln has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bryant University.
Women & Infants Hospital and the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University awarded a certificate to Dr. Margaret Marie Thorsen, formerly of Cumberland, who completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology on June 23. In addition, Thorsen received the Top Resident Teacher of the Year Award, the Outstanding Resident Award for Professionalism & Humanism in Women’s Health, the 2023 Resident Research Award, the Brown Advocates for Social Change and Equity Award, as well as the David H. Nichols, M.D. Award for Excellence in Pelvic Surgery. Thorsen will further her studies at Brown, practicing as a fellow in maternal fetal medicine at Women & Infants Hospital. She is the daughter of Cynthia and James Thorsen of Cumberland.
Laura Dion, of Cumberland, graduated magna cum laude from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., with a B.S. in forensic biology and minors in chemistry and computer forensics. She was awarded the distinction of Excellence in Forensic Biology. Honor societies included Alpha Lamda Delta, Mortar Board, Omicron Delta Kappa, Chi Alpha Sigma and Delta Delta Epsilon. She will begin her career with ThermoFisher Scientific.
Rebecca Barrett and Marissa Barrett, of Cumberland, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Johnson & Wales University.
Kyle DeLuca, of Cumberland, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Penn State University.
