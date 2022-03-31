Rebecca Barrett and Marissa Barrett, of Cumberland, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Johnson & Wales University.
David Bordieri, of Lincoln, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the honors list for the fall semester.
Brett Violett, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Domenica DaCosta, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dominican College.
Colin Langton, of Cumberland, was initiated into the Union College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Olivia Schlott, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean’s list at Sewanee – the University of the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.