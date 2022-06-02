Jordan McBride, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for both the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. He is an accounting major and a music minor. He was also elected to Student Government, played in the Providence College Jazz band, played on the club baseball team, and serves on the Academic Advisory Board.
Laura Dion, of Cumberland, has been initiated into the Western New England University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. She was also welcomed into the Mortar Board National Honor Society.
MacKenzie Cotter, the daughter of Donald and Cheryl Cotter of Cumberland, graduated magna cum laude from St. Leo University on May 14 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and will pursue her master’s at St. Leo. She was a four-year starter for the women’s lacrosse team.
Benjamin Draper, of Cumberland, graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute on May 14. He majored in robotics engineering and was awarded the Provost’s MQP Award for academic excellence.
Marissa Kanakry, daughter of John and Susan Kanakry of Cumberland, graduated summa cum laude from Wheaton College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with minors in gender studies and education on May 21. She studied abroad at Denmark International Study Program and is a member of the Psi Chi International Undergraduate Honor Society and Weiss Women Leadership Cohort. She has received an Excellence is Hispanic Studies Award and Arabic Educational Foundation Scholarships, was a first-place winner for the Eye on the World Photography Contest, and was nominated for the Leader in Campus Activities Award. She was named to the dean’s list every semester of her college career. Kanakry is a 2018 graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy and an inaugural member of Blackstone Valley Prep Middle School.
Katilynn Farrell, of Cumberland, graduated magna cum laude from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Riley Mulligan, of Lincoln, earned the Certificate of Excellence in Criminal and Restorative Justice and the Senior Scholar Athlete Award at the University of Saint Joseph. He also received an honor medal at the Senior Medals Ceremony.
Saint Anselm College student Mackenzie A. Vallely, of Cumberland, was inducted into the Tau Chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The following Lincoln students at the University of Rhode Island were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Ashley Devolve, Christina Gosselin, Lillian Jacobson; and Melissa Dias De Oliveira.
