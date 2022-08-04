CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Library’s own Lynne Daigneault is bringing more of her recipes to the table in new episodes this August, every other Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the library’s Youtube channel.
Recipes include:
• Wednesday, Aug. 17: S’mores Trifle. Lynne will have a new twist on this summer treat and no fire pit is needed.
• Wednesday, Aug. 31: Shrimp Boil Foil Packets. A shrimp boil is a summertime BBQ treat and this week, Lynne will share an easy way to make one at home.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
