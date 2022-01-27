CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Public Library’s Lynne Daigneault is bringing healthy recipes to the table on the library’s YouTube channel, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.
On Feb. 2 the program will be “Rough Puff Pastry: Take Two.” This week, Daigneault will be demonstrating a different version of this flaky, buttery recipe that will be ready in 30 minutes for your basic dough.
Being released on Wednesday, Feb. 16, is “Vegetarian Curry.” A warm curry is the perfect comfort dish for the cold winter months.
Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
