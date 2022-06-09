CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Public Library’s own Lynne Daigneault is bringing healthy and delicious recipes to the table for June with new episodes premiering on every other Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhnfywTCA7-yIEZ8Zl94ag.
On Wednesday, June 22, No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake. This week, Lynne will be sharing a dessert that is perfect for the hot days of summer, since it requires no baking. For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.