CUMBERLAND – Cooking with Lynne Daigneault: May Episodes from the Cumberland Public Library will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 3 p.m.
New episodes are released every other Wednesday on the Library’s YouTube channel.
On May 11, Dessert Pizza is the recipe.
Then on Wednesday, May 25, it will be a Classic Caesar Salad. Drop the store-bought dressing and learn how to make a fresh Caesar salad from scratch in Lynne’s latest episode.
For more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
