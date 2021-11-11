CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Library’s own Lynne Daigneault is bringing healthy recipes to the table for November on the library’s YouTube channel program “Cooking With Lynne.”
New episodes premiere every other Wednesday at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the recipe is Rough Puff Pastry.
For more information visit, www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.