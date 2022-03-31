Correction to the IRS tax filing deadline: My March 24 letter (“Catch and punish the unemployment compensation scammers”) was unfortunately sent without my knowledge. The same letter had appeared last year in the May 27, 2021, issue. The letter’s content still has public service merit, but the IRS tax filing deadline shown is incorrect. This year the deadline to file and pay Federal and R.I. state income taxes is Monday, April 18, 2022.
Ed Bubnys, Ph.D.
Owner, EBDOC Tax
Bookkeeping Services
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.