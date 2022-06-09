CUMBERLAND – Lincoln residents Edward and Priscilla Bogdan enjoy creating unique artistic pieces combining clay and pine needles, and their works of art will be on display at the Cumberland Public Library this month in the library’s front display cases.
Priscilla weaves creations using pine needles and Edward contributes his colorful sculpted works of clay.
Call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
