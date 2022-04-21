CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department has once again been recognized as a Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accredited agency.
On April 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo attended the CALEA conference and appeared before a committee which reviewed the department's request for re-accreditation. The panel recommended that the full commission grant the Cumberland Police re-accreditation and the commission did so.
The Cumberland Police Department has been accredited since 2003. The process demands that the department adhere to 458 standards and submit to ongoing evaluation and an onsite review once every four years. A press release stated "The accomplishment of being re-accredited is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our officers and civilian staff and especially that of our Accreditation Manager Captain Christopher Iozzi and Sergeant Jolene Alves who assisted in the process."
According to the press release, this is the sixth time the agency has been recognized for re-accreditation, which could not have been achieved without the vision of former Chief Anthony Silva, the hard work of retired Captain Christine Crocker and the commitment of recently retired Chief John R. Desmarais.
