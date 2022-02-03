CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m. for craft afternoon a time to gather, craft and socialize.
For this month’s craft participants will be creating homemade Valentine Day Cards with rubber stamps and other mediums.
This program is for ages 18 and up. Supplies and space is limited so registration is required.
To register or for more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
