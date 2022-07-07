CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina on Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m., for Craft-evening, a time to gather, craft and socialize with this month's craft being creating lemons using pizza pans.
Main materials provided. Weather permitting, it will be outside. This is for ages 16 and up.
Supplies and space is limited and registration is required. Registration for this event is now open.
For more information or to register visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
