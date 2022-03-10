CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites kids 6-10 to explore with Ozobots on Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. and experiment with Cubelets on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Ozobots can identify lines, colors, and codes on both digital surfaces, such as an iPad, and physical surfaces, such as paper.
The Cubelets are small color coded cubes that people magnetically stick together to form a variety of simple robots.
No experience is necessary.
Registration for each of these programs will be available on the EventKeeper site at www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.