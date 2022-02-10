CUMBERLAND, RI – Maria Holme joins the Cumberland Public Library to demonstrate that everyone should have a happy place that they can mentally escape to in order to refresh, keep moving forward, and give themselves the best care, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required for this event in order to receive the zoom link.
The link will be sent out at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
