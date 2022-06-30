CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for a three-week camp that will allow participants to play, create and have fun with the first session being Tuesday, July 12, starting at 6:30 pm.
Award-winning book coach and writer Lisa Tener, author of “The Joy of Writing Journal: Spark Your Creativity in 8 Minutes a Day,” kicks off the summer camp on Tuesday. She will teach campers the Tener Method for Creativity. A simple and engaging way to improve your creative flow, organizers say the system is practical, inspiring and helpful for anyone who desires to create something new or expand upon a project they started.
Lisa will also lead the group in activities, including one that will give you the permission your subconscious needs to let go and play.
Interested participants must register for each class separately. While supplies last, creativity gift bags will be given to participants on the evening of the event, one kit per person.
To register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
