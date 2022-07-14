CUMBERLAND – Creativity Camp for Adults continues with Bad Art Night on Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, in the Community Room.
For this camp session, participants are opening their craft closet and seeing what can be created.
Registration is required for each class and is done separately. While supplies last, creativity gift bags will be given to participants on the evening of the event. One kit per person.
For more information, call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
