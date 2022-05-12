CUMBERLAND – A Cumberland Special Education Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m., at the Cumberland Public Library’s Hayden Center, Room #1, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
All CSEAC meetings are open to the public. The CSEAC is a parent-led committee working to foster open communication among parents, teachers, administrators, and the School Committee regarding special education supports and services provided to children in the Cumberland school system.
Any meeting cancellations can be found on the district website at http://www.cumberlandschools.org/content/cumberland-special-education-advisory-committee or www.facebook.com/groups/cseac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.