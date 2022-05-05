CUMBERLAND – Members of the Cumberland Artists Alliance will be exhibiting their artwork in the Cumberland Public Library’s Hayden Art Gallery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, as well as the library’s display case during the month of May.
The artwork will represent a variety of styles, including paintings, photography and three-dimensional pieces.
As part of the exhibit, the library will be hosting an art meet and greet on Saturday, May 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event will also include demonstrations from a number of the artists. The exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
The Cumberland Artists Alliance is a dedicated group of local artists who love to show their artistic endeavors and talents to the public. They are affiliated with several local art groups and have hosted exhibits at the Arnold Mills Community House, the Blackstone River Theatre, the Foxborough Patriot Place Gallery, the Rhode Island Watercolor Society in Pawtucket, the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket, the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleborough, and the Wrenthem Outlets. CAA members exhibiting at the library include Jerry Aissis, Pearl Ferland, Germaine Gerie Krobath, Margarate Lachut, Linda McDermatt, Judy Ofcarcik, Dan Orfan, and Barbara Testa
For more information about the exhibit or showing event, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org. Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.