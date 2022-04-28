CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Beagle Club, 425 Nate Whipple Highway, will hold a flea market on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be multiple tables with various items and the kitchen will be open. Indoor and outdoor vendor tables are available.
For more information, call Connie at 401-934-2755.
