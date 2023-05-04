CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland Public Works Department has scheduled an electronic waste (E-Waste) drop-off event on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cumberland Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Residents are advised that this is a drive-by, drop-off event, and people are encouraged not to leave their vehicles. The workers from the electronics recycling company, Indie-Cycle, will off-load your vehicle.
E-Waste items accepted at no charge include computers, laptops, monitors, routers, PDAs, cell phones, mouses, keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, televisions, network equipment, wires, stereos, speakers, telephones, cameras, microwaves, small household appliances – anything with a wire, say the organizers. Also accepted are auto/marine batteries and battery back-ups.
There will be a $10 disposal fee for each laser-jet printer, air conditioner, dehumidifier, and other coolant-containing devices. The disposal fee also applies to large wooden-boxed speakers, and a $5 disposal fee is charged for smaller speakers.
Items not accepted include light bulbs, single-use household batteries, fire/carbon monoxide detectors, tapes/disks, glass, Styrofoam, broken TV tubes, or any hazardous materials.
Residents are advised that this is not a hazardous materials disposal event. The E-Waste event is for the drop-off of electronic waste only. Information regarding the scheduling of hazardous material disposal events in other nearby communities can be found on the website of the R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation at www.rirrc.org.
