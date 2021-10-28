CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Emergency Medical Services will be offering a COVID-19 booster dose clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ann & Hope Building, 1 Ann & Hope Way.
Eligibility to receive a booster dose is open to individuals who initially received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson (Jansen) vaccine.
The target population for this clinic is people aged 65 years and older and 50- to 64-year-old people with medical conditions.
People ages 18-49 years who have underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot after considering their individual risks and benefits or who work in an occupation at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission including health care workers, firefighters, police officers, EMS providers, congregate care staff, education staff (teachers, support staff, day care workers), food and agriculture workers corrections staff, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.
Interested individuals can register for the clinic at bit.ly/3vIObmm .
