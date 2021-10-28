CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Emergency Medical Services will offer monthly CPR and automated external defibrillator training on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Cumberland Public Safety Complex, 1379 Diamond Hill Road.
The training will consist of the American Heart Association’s family and friends CPR course. The course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway obstruction relief for adults, children, and infants.
The friends and family CPR course is designed for individuals who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card to meet a job requirement. The training will be supplemented by content on emergency bleeding control.
Individuals interested in participating in the training should reserve a seat by emailing EMS@cumberlandri.org or by calling 401-334-3090, ext. 5.
