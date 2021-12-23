CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Emergency Medical Services will be collaborating with Cumberland High School, 2600 Mendon Road, to offer high school seniors the opportunity to take an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course.
Upon successful completion of the course and once the student reaches the age of 18, he or she will be eligible to take the national certifying examination required for licensure as an EMT in the State of Rhode Island. Cumberland EMS paramedics will serve as instructors for the course.
The course, which totals approximately 200 hours, will begin in January, and will run into the first week of June.
Classes will be held immediately following dismissal on Mondays and Wednesdays. Several mandatory Saturday sessions will be required.
Potentially interested students should email Amanda Letoile at Amanda.letoile@cumberlandschools.org for more information.
