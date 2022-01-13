CUMBERLAND – Considering the recent fire tragedies in New York and Pennsylvania, Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson and Fire Commissioner Cindy Ouellette say they want to remind Cumberland residents to take precautions to stay safe from fire this winter.
“There are actions we can take to reduce the chance of a fire in our homes” said Anderson in a news release.
“First, make sure all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and less than 10 years old. Working smoke and CO alarms give us valuable minutes to escape a fire. Take a few minutes to check your alarms today. Ask yourself, how old are the alarms, and when was the last time you changed the batteries if they are not sealed alarms.”
The town has seen an increase in fires this year, reported Anderson.
“You can replace things, but you can’t replace family members,” he said. “Remember, fire is hot, dark and fast. If you experience fire in your home, don’t try to put it out. Call 911 and get out immediately.”
Anyone who needs asssitance can call the Fire Department at 401-658-0544.
Developing and practicing a home escape plan is also a part of being safe from fire, said officials.
“Make sure you and your family know two ways out of every room, and have a meeting place away from the house, not in the back yard,” said Anderson. “Firefighters need to see you when they pull up.
Visit www.nfpa.org and type in home escape plans in the search bar for more information.
Ouellette is also asking residents to help the Fire Department keep hydrants clear of snow.
“If there is a hydrant near you, please take a few minutes to shovel it out. Time is of the essence in a fire. If firefighters must take time to remove snow, that’s time they are not fully responding to a fire,” she said. “Also, keep dryer vents clear of snow. Keeping vents clear can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.”
With colder temperatures, officials say people are sometimes using additional heat sources to keep warm.
“We need to keep warm, but remember to keep safe while heating your home,” said Ouellette.
If using space heaters, follow these safety tips:
• Use UL-approved heaters;
• Keep them 3 feet away from things that can burn, such as curtains, clothing, bedding and furniture;
• And plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when you leave a room or go to sleep.
When using fireplaces, wood or pellet stoves, keep a 3-foot circle of safety around these. When cleaning out the stoves or fireplaces, shovel ashes into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place outside away from your home. For those with a furnace, water heater or oil burner with a pilot, keep the 3-foot circle of safety clear of anything that could catch fire. Vapors can be ignited by a pilot light. In the event someone smells gas, they shouldn’t use electricity. Get out of the house immediately and call 911.
Officials are also urging residents to be vigilant about invisible but highly dangerous carbon monoxide.
