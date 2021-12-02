CUMBERLAND – Join town officials this Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., for the town’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall, 45 Broad St.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said the town hasn’t been able to gather as a community for some time, and he’s grateful to be hosting this holiday season kickoff in the Valley Falls neighborhood.
The event will include storytime with Miss Emma and Santa Claus, the lighting of the tree, Santa himself, music, hot cocoa and popcorn.
“It’s important that as we work together to build stronger, healthier communities that we’re also finding ways to spread joy,” said Mutter.
Those who are able are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to support the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry or a small toy item to support the town’s Adopt-A-Family program.
Separately, the town is planning to light up the memorial trees at the Monastery this Sunday, Dec. 5. They are scheduled to be up throughout the month for public viewing.
