CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced today more than $9.6 million in capital funding, including three $1 million grants awarded to the Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum, Crossroads Rhode Island, and the Boys and Girls Club of Providence.
Cumberland nonprofits receiving funds are: Cumberland Public Library, expansion of Children’s Room shelving, $10,385; Mount St. Rita Health Centre, new beds for the short-term stay unit, $40,000
In Lincoln: Community College of Rhode Island, dental clinic refurbishment, $517,985; Friends of Hearthside Inc., passenger van, $50,000
The 87 nonprofit organizations receiving funding in this cycle serve Rhode Islanders of all ages across youth services, healthcare, arts and culture, and beyond. Among the recipients are 12 first-time grantees.
The full list of grantees and their awards is available on the Champlin website at https://tinyurl.com/2wt5fdw7. The second round of applications for 2022 grants opens today and will close on July 1, 2022.
