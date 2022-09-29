CUMBERLAND – The Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, will start its fall story time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 10.
The schedule is as follows:
• Babies & Books Story Time is on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. No registration required. Meet at the Gazebo behind the library. Babies and their caregiver will hear one story and enjoy nursery rhymes and finger plays. Families must bring a blanket to sit and dance upon.
• Family Story time is on Wednesdays mornings at 10 a.m. No registration required. Meet on the front lawn of the library. Read stories, enjoy music and movement, felt board fun, and more. Families must bring a blanket to sit and dance upon.
• Movin’ & Groovin’ with Miss Liz will take place on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Join her in the Children’s Program Room for a music and movement program for all ages. No registration required.
• Bilingual Story Time is held on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. on the following dates: Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 7. No registration required. Meet on the front lawn of the library. Families must bring a blanket to sit and dance upon.
A note about Story Time Toolbox Kits: To help make story times more fun and interactive, pick up a free Story Time Toolbox kit in the Children’s Room. Toolbox kits include egg shakers, scarves, bubbles, bean bags, and rhythm sticks – everything you need for story time, say the organizers. Bring your toolbox with you each week, you get to keep it. One toolbox per family.
In the event of inclement weather, Story Time will take place indoors. Check the library’s website and Facebook page for updates.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
