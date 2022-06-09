CUMBERLAND – Each Monday, the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites the public for a free movie at 1 p.m.
There will be a new theme for the movie series each month, and in June, the library is watching films that celebrate horses.
The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• Monday, June 13, “Seabiscuit,” rated PG-13, 2003, two hours and 22 minutes. The true story of the undersized Depression-era racehorse whose victories lifted not only the spirits of the team behind it, but also those of their nation.
• Monday, June 20, “Secretariat,” rated PG, 2010, two hours and three minutes. Penny Chenery Tweedy and colleagues guide her long-shot, but precocious stallion to set, in 1973, the unbeaten record for winning the Triple Crown.
• Monday, June 27, “War Horse,” rated PG-13, 2011, two hours and 27 minutes. Young Albert enlists to serve in World War I after his beloved horse is sold to the cavalry. Albert’s hopeful journey takes him out of England and to the front lines as the war rages on.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.