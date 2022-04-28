CUMBERLAND – Each week in May the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, offers a free film as part of its Matinee Monday event at 1 p.m.
The theme for May is films that are for the dogs. The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• Monday, May 2: “Turner & Hooch,” rated PG, 1989 and running for one hour and 37 minutes. A detective must adopt a rambunctious dog in order to help him find a killer.
• Monday, May 9: “Marley & Me,” rated PG, 2008 and running for an hour and 55 minutes. A family learns important life lessons from their adorable, but naughty and neurotic dog.
• Monday, May 16: “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” rated G, 2009 and running for one hour and 33 minutes. A college professor bonds with an abandoned dog he takes into his home.
• Monday, May 23: “Max,” rated PG, 2011 and lasting one hour and 51 minutes. A military dog that helped American Marines in Afghanistan returns to the United States and is adopted by his handler’s family after suffering a traumatic experience.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
