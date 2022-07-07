CUMBERLAND – Each week on Mondays at 1 p.m., the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, will offer a free film that will tie into the summer reading theme, "Beyond the Beaten Path," starting on Monday, July 11.
The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• July 11: "The Mountain," Not Rated, from 1956 and running two hours and 44 minutes. Selfish Chris Teller pressures his older brother, a retired climber, to accompany him on a treacherous Alpine climb to loot the bodies of plane crash victims.
• July 18: "Into Thin Air: Death on Everest," rated TV-14, from 1997 and running one hour and 30 minutes. A dramatization of the disastrous 1996 Mount Everest expeditions.
• July 25: "Into the Wild," rated R, from 2007 and running two hours and 28 minutes. After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his possessions, gives his entire savings to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness.
• Aug. 1: "127 Hours," rated R, from 2010 and running one hour and 34 minutes. A mountain climber becomes trapped under a boulder while canyoneering alone near Moab, Utah, and resorts to desperate measures in order to survive.
• Aug. 15: "Tracks," rated PG-13, from 2013 and running one hour and 50 minutes. A young woman goes on a 1,700-mile trek across the deserts of West Australia with four camels and her faithful dog.
• Aug. 22: "Wild," rated R, from 2014 and running one hour and 55 minutes. A chronicle of one woman’s 1,100-mile hike undertaken as a way to recover from a recent personal tragedy.
• Aug. 29: "Everest," rated PG-13, from 2015 and running two hours and one minute. The story of New Zealand’s Robert “Rob” Edwin Hall, who on May 10, 1996, together with Scott Fischer, teamed up on a joint expedition to ascent Mount Everest.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.