CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is hosting “How to Draw Cute Animals,” for ages 9-12 on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m.
Students will learn some basic drawing skills to create animal cartoons. This event will be held in person at the Cumberland Public Library’s Community Room, but may move online if needed.
Registration is required and masks are too. Sign up at bit.ly/CumberLibEvents or by calling 401-333-2552, ext. 3.
