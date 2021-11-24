CUMBERLAND – The public is invited to join the Cumberland Public Library for a free Matinee Monday film at 1 p.m. each week.
There will be a new theme for the movie series each month, and in December, the library celebrates the holiday season with some modern Christmas classics. Here’s the December schedule:
- Monday, Dec. 6 – “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, 1983, 1 hour, 33 minutes. In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher, and Santa that his dream gift is the perfect Christmas gift.
- Monday, Dec. 13 – “Elf,” rated PG, 2003, 1 hour, 37 minutes. Raised as an over-sized elf, a human travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.
- Monday, Dec. 20 – “The Santa Clause,” rated PG, 1994, 1 hour, 37 minutes. When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
