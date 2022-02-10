CUMBERLAND – The Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is offering a Virtual Cook-a-Book program for children ages 4 to 8, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
It will feature the story “Jamie O’Rourke and the Big Potato: an Irish Folktale” by Tomie dePaola. In addition to hearing this story, participants will make a craft, play leprechaun BINGO and cook potatoes.
The Cook-a-Book program pairs stories and food in a way that dates back many centuries. Register for Cook-a-Book at https://bit.ly/CumberKids.
Participants will be able to pick up their Cook-a-Book supply kit along with a copy of the book in the Children’s Room starting on Monday, Feb. 14.
An adult must participate on Zoom because participants will be using kitchen appliances.
For information, call the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, or email to read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
