CUMBERLAND – Lego Club returns to the Cumberland Public Library but with a twist, on Zoom, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. for children ages 5 and up.
Register on the website www.cumberlandlibrary.org, by the 15th to receive the Zoom link.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3 or visit the website.
