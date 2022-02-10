CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is partnering with the Rhode Island Department of Health and The Wellness Company to host a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
During the clinic, participants can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and registration is required.
For those between the ages of 5 and 11, participants should register for their vaccine at https://qrco.de/Library5219. Those aged 12 or up can register for their vaccine at https://qrco.de/Library12219. These links will not work with the Internet Explorer web browser.
Those who received their first vaccine shot at the clinic at the library on Saturday, Jan. 22, are eligible to get their second shot at this clinic.
Participants are not required to provide medical insurance information.
Registration will close at noon on Friday, Feb. 18. All participants will be observed for 15 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
