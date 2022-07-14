CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Music at the Monastery summer concert series is returning on the Monastery grounds, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. and will feature “Red Handed.”
“Red Handed” is a New-Bedford-based band, performing hits from all generations. With covers from classic performers like Michael Jackson, James Brown, Whitney Houston, Journey, Madonna, and Aerosmith to modern hits from Jessie J, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Ariana Grande.
Samples of their music and more information about the band can be found at https://www.facebook.com/REDHANDEDBAND.MA.
The next concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17, “All About Amy,” formerly known as “The Deloreans,” will be performing.
For more information about this concert or the series as a whole, contact Celeste Dyer at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or cdyer@cumberlandlibrary.org.
