CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Other Worlds Book Club will next meet on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m.
This session’s title is “Unwind,” by Neal Shusterman. In a future world where those between the ages of 13 and 18 can have their lives “unwound” and their body parts harvested for use by others, three teens go to extreme lengths to uphold their beliefs, and, perhaps, save their own lives.
Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for check out. Registration is not required.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
