CUMBERLAND – The next meeting of the Cumberland Public Library's Other Worlds Book Club is Tuesday, June at 6:30 p.m. and the next book discussed is "Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore," by Robin Sloan.
A laid-off Silicon Valley tech worker who begins working at a dusty bookstore with very few customers discovers one secret after another related to the mysterious old books and the store’s owner.
Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for check out. Registration is not required.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
