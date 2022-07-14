CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites horror fans to its Stephen King Book and Movie Club meeting on Tuesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Katie will lead the discussion comparing the book and movie, and will have insights from King’s commentary on how he felt about each work with this month’s title being “Cycle of the Werewolf.”
The group will not be watching the movie as part of the meeting, just discussing the works. Registration is required.
Copies of the book and film are available for pickup at the circulation desk.
For more information or to register visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
