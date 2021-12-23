CUMBERLAND – Winners of Cumberland’s 2nd annual Christmas lights contest have been announced.
“Thanks to everyone for their spectacular displays,” said organizer Lisa Beaulieu. “It was a great turnout.”
Here are the winners:
1. Spirit of Cumberland — 203 Curran Road and 62 Leigh Road
2. Most Creative — 14 Blacksmith Road and 802 Mendon Road
3. Clark Griswold — 55 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Willis Drive
4. Kid’s Award — 24 Elmwood Drive
5. Best Theme — 80 Waumsett Ave. and 75 Fairhaven Road
6. Best Business — 3231 Mendon Road
7. Best Neighborhood — Windsong and GoldStar neighborhood
8. Mayor’s Award — 32 Minerva Ave.
9. Breeze Award (Editor Ethan Shorey) — 14 Blacksmith Road (Wow! I normally don’t go for blue lights, but this was mesmerizing. I’ve never seen anything like this setup)
10. People’s Choice — This will be announced on Facebook on Dec. 23.
11. Generosity Award — 45 Howe St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.